Nwam LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $56.46 on Tuesday, hitting $1,537.87. 63,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,094. The stock has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,497.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

