Nwam LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.06% of Alcoa worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 136,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

NYSE:AA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 201,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,159. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

