Nwam LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.78. 183,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $327.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

