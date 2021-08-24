Nwam LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

