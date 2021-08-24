Nwam LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.32. 37,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.