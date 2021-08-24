Nwam LLC Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 732.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIO traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. 158,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

