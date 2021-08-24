Nwam LLC Purchases 30,026 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.17. 38,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,110. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

