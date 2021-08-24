Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,387,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the period.

OIH stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.45. 29,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.08. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

