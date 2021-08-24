Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 31,497 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.51. 185,072 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

