Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 52,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 539,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.73. 77,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,951. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.