Nwam LLC Sells 14,092 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.38. 257,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

