Nwam LLC Sells 15,755 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 155,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.