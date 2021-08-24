Nwam LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

