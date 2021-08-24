Nwam LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 40,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.75. 166,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

