Nwam LLC Sells 605 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $450.17. 220,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

