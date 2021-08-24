Nwam LLC Sells 926 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $222.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

