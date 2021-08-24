Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

