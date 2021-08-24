NXM Market Cap Hits $839.17 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, NXM has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $126.75 or 0.00257009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $839.17 million and approximately $7,229.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,319 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,659 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

