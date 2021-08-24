NXM (NXM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,790.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. NXM has a market cap of $808.50 million and approximately $4,790.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $122.12 or 0.00253433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,312 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,651 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

