Nyxoah (NYXH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

