Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.32

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 9636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

