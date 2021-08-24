Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Stake Reduced by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum accounts for 16.7% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned about 0.53% of Oasis Petroleum worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $12,549,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $84.55. 970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,395. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.