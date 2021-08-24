Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 9.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 17.93 and last traded at 17.70. 62,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,344,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTLY. William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.83.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.73.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.