Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) were up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 179,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 190,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.74.

About Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

