Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.34. 245,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 215,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

OBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

