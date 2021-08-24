Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $75.19 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $600.87 million and approximately $75.19 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00810761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

