Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Tops $540.11 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001831 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $540.11 million and $98.02 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00786373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

