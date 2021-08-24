OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “ouperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.47.

Shares of OGC traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 362,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,786. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.40.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

