Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 2.6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.45. 30,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,228,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,092 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

