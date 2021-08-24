Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $0.34

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $9.11 million and $1.74 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00125308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,224.75 or 1.00109439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.00992978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.47 or 0.06652145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

