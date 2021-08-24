ODUWA Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $11,623.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,013.59 or 0.99956473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00070349 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.