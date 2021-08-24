OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $543,152.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,479.74 or 0.99864083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010375 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,991,843 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.