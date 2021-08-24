Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller Sells 32,500 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $860,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 33,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,576. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

