Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.