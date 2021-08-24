Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

