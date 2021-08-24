Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Omni has a market cap of $2.10 million and $311.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.73 or 0.00007800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00365663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,256 coins and its circulating supply is 562,940 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

