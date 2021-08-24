Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stake Lowered by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 735.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Omnicell by 103.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.93. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

