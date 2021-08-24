Omnitude (ECOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $465,678.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $694,443.29 and $465,678.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00794443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

