One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $15.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

