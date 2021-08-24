OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.48. 2,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,041,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

