Onooks Market Cap Hits $3.82 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $134,566.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

