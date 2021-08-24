Ontology Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $372.72 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $969.14 million and approximately $372.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00109091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00288598 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048026 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.