OpenOcean Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $55.07 million and $4.66 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

