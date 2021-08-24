Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

