Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

