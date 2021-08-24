Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.