Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,151 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

