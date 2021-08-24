Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NYSE LUV opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

