Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.