Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

PLD opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

